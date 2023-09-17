Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

