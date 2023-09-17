Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,055,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,670,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after buying an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after buying an additional 33,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $155.79 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $161.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

