Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -262.07%.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.