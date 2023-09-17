Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.