VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CSB stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.2293 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
