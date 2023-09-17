W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

GWW stock opened at $693.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $724.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.84. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after acquiring an additional 377,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

