Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.