Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

