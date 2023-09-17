WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 58.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 494,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

