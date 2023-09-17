Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.55 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

