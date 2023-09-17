WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $243.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00241216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

