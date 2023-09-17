Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau purchased 6,588 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

