Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 977 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,656 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,255. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

