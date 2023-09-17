Willis Investment Counsel Buys 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,523 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Adobe by 35.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 19.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.38.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $23.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.89. 9,774,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

