Willis Investment Counsel Buys New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.05% of Waters as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its stake in Waters by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

