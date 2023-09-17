Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 987,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,115. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

