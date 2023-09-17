Willis Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.05% of APA worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in APA by 11.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 163.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in APA by 81.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in APA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in APA by 36.0% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 249,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,349,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,140. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

