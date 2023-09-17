Willis Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Globe Life worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.90. 998,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.83 and a twelve month high of $123.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

