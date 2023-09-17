Willis Investment Counsel Has $10 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,532.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,532.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,099 shares of company stock worth $7,966,927. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $81.77. 724,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

