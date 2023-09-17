Willis Investment Counsel Has $32.06 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Clorox comprises about 2.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.16% of Clorox worth $32,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CLX traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

