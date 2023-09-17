Willis Investment Counsel Has $383,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.54. 6,077,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,005. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 142.40% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

