Willis Investment Counsel Has $6.51 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,824,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.