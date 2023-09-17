Willis Investment Counsel Sells 1,168 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after buying an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,743,000 after buying an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,905,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DCI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

