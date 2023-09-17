Willis Investment Counsel Sells 2,703 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.51. 448,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

