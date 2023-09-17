Willis Investment Counsel Sells 32,785 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,785 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $25,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.4 %

TSCO traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,811. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.10. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

