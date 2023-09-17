Willis Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TXN traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.62. 9,427,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,385. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average of $173.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

