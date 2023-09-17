WOO Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.05 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $296.56 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,526,593 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

