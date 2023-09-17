XRUN Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $2.39 million and $1,594.39 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

