Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after purchasing an additional 244,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $1,912,510. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE YUM opened at $127.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

