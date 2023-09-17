Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.18.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

