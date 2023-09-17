Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.18.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.
Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
