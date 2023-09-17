Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0164 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $260.07 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,069,116,343 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

