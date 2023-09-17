Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $59,714,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $91,760,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $28,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

