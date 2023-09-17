Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

