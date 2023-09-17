Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.25. 3,262,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.