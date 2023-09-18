10,698 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 122,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,423. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

