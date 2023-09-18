125,669 Shares in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $3,750,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 502,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 339,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 281,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PWV traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $48.14. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,061. The company has a market cap of $797.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

