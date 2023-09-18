136,753 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Chegg as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

