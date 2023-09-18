139,795 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 601,645 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 64,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

MPW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,729. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.