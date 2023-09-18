1,434 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Acquired by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 213,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

