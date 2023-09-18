15,756 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 85.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,103 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 132.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 304,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2,850.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $79.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $86.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

