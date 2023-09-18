1,584 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,603,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,860 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $158.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $167.81.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

