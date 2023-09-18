17,909 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 10,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,552. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $761.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

