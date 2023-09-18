180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.43. 1,593,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,735,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

