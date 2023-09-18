180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,296 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.07. 1,531,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

