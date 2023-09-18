180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.79. 105,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,012. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

