180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 179,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

