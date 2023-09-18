180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $1,037,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

