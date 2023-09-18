180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.23. 125,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.