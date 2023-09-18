180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 59,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,828. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

