180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. HSBC began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,870. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $72,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $72,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,404 shares of company stock worth $2,390,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

